Rape Allegations: Fayose Threatens Legal Action Against Queen Of Abuja

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has threatened legal action against a woman identified as Queen of Abuja over rape and torture allegations made against him on social media.

Fayose, through his lawyers, has given the woman three days to withdraw the allegations and issue an unreserved apology or face legal action.

The demand was contained in a pre-action notice dated Sunday, November 8, 2026, and signed by the principal partner of the law firm, Nzedebe Chinonso Paul.

Fayose shared the legal notice on his Instagram page on Monday, Naija News reports.

The development followed a series of posts by Queen of Abuja on Threads on Sunday, in which she accused the businessman of raping and torturing her and her three-year-old son.

The woman alleged that the incidents began in May 2026 and continued until recently.

In one of her posts, she wrote, “Isaac Fayosee u must face the consequences of ur crimes against me u will be arrested. I have all my evidence. U raped me, tortured me and my son who is just 3 years old from may till date.”

She also claimed to have shared evidence with Fayose and threatened to make further revelations on Monday, November 9.

However, Fayose’s lawyers described the allegations as false, defamatory and capable of damaging their client’s reputation.

According to the legal notice, Fayose woke up to messages from friends and acquaintances informing him that his name was trending on social media over the allegations.

The lawyers also quoted an audio recording circulating alongside the posts, in which the woman allegedly said: “Fayose raped me, and he cannot even deny it because I am even cool, am even cool and he cannot deny it, I can fucking proof it.”

They argued that the publications had exposed their client to serious reputational damage, particularly in his capacity as a businessman and public defender.

The legal team also drew attention to the level of engagement the allegations had received online, claiming that one of the publications attracted 808 likes, 191 comments and 890 saves.

Questioning the woman’s decision to include her three-year-old son in the allegations, the lawyers asked whether she was also accusing their client of raping and torturing the child.

They stated, “Assuming and not conceding to the allegation of raping and torturing you in any form by our client, was your son raped and tortured as well?”

The lawyers further asked what their client had to do with the woman’s son, describing the reference to the child as part of what they considered a malicious publication.

The legal team demanded that Queen of Abuja immediately withdraw all the publications and issue an unreserved apology to Fayose within three days.

They also insisted that the retraction should cover bloggers and other social media accounts that had shared the allegations.

The notice stated, “We have the immediate instructions of our client to demand for the immediate and unconditional retraction of the defamatory and malicious publication with an unreserved apology to our client WITHIN THREE (3) DAYS.”

The lawyers warned that failure to meet the demand within the stipulated period would leave them with no option but to pursue legal action.

They said such action could include filing a civil suit and submitting a petition to the appropriate authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

The notice added, “TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to retract and withdraw the said malicious publication on or before the three days’ time limit, we shall resort to any possible legal means that includes and not limited to, taking a civil action and a petition to the appropriate authority for investigation and possible prosecution.”

See copy of the letter below.