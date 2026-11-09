Behave Yourself – Seyi Tinubu Blasts Isaac Fayose Over Criticism Of Port Harcourt ‘City Boy’ Walk 

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has criticized political commentator Isaac Fayose over his comments about the City Boy movement’s walk in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Seyi reacted after Fayose took to social media to question the gathering, describing the exercise as a waste of time and casting doubt on the number of people who participated.

Reacting in the comment section of the post, Seyi told the businessman to conduct himself properly rather than attacking the activities of the group.

He defended the Port Harcourt walk, describing it as a peaceful gathering organized by young Nigerians who support President Tinubu and his administration.

He wrote: “My content creator Egbon e behave ara yin o. You and I both know that those gallant men and women were there for the city boy walk in PH, which was a success by the way. Vote APC.”

In other news, Fayose has said he is being targeted with false allegations because of his support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made the claim in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

He was reacting to a post by an unnamed blogger which linked him to a rape allegation.

Fayose denied the claim, calling it a fabrication meant to tarnish his image because he refused to abandon Obi.

He alleged that people who reject offers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) often become targets of smear campaigns.