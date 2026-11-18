President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill providing for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

The bill was formally transmitted to him on Wednesday by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart respectively.

The bill was received after it was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, following its approval by the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The transmission and reception of the bill were confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Details later…