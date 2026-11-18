The Senate has passed the State Police Bill and ordered its transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The bill was passed on Wednesday following a brief debate on a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and unanimously supported by senators at plenary.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers described the passage as a major step towards addressing Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

The passage came after all 36 state Houses of Assembly approved the constitutional amendment, paving the way for its transmission to the President.

During the debate, the lawmakers described the development as a historic breakthrough in efforts to tackle insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes across the country.

Leading the debate, Bamidele confirmed that both chambers of the National Assembly had passed the constitutional amendment in June and July 2026, respectively, after securing the required two-thirds majority.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, described the amendment as a major institutional reform, stressing that state police would complement, rather than replace, the existing federal police.

Similarly, Senator Adamu Aliero said the establishment of state police was the most appropriate approach to restructuring Nigeria’s security architecture.

However, Senator Ekong Samson, representing Akwa Ibom South, cautioned that the success of the proposed system would depend largely on the judiciary.

He said an independent and courageous judiciary would be necessary to check potential abuses, protect citizens’ rights and ensure that state police authorities operated within the confines of the law.

Clarifying the provisions of the amendment, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said it provided for an Act of the National Assembly to establish the operational framework for state police and regulate their relationship with the federal police.

The Senate also urged Tinubu to forward the proposed National Policing Bill to the National Assembly to facilitate the implementation of the new policing arrangement.

Both resolutions were adopted by the lawmakers.

Akpabio described the unanimous approval of the amendment by all 36 state assemblies as an extraordinary national consensus and a landmark achievement of the 10th National Assembly.

The Senate subsequently mandated the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill to Tinubu for assent without delay.