Former presidential media aide, Reuben Abati, has challenged the decision to release about 78 suspects arrested over the attack on President Bola Tinubu’s convoy in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that some youths attacked Tinubu’s convoy on Friday after the Juma’at prayers at the Garki Mosque.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed on Monday that about 78 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

However, the command disclosed that the presidency ordered their release after granting them clemency.

Speaking on the issue during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Abati said that although the presidency has the power to grant clemency, a thorough investigation was needed to uncover those behind the attack.

Abati insisted that the suspects should face appropriate sanctions if found culpable, adding that authorities must identify anyone who may have sponsored the attack on Tinubu’s convoy.

He said, “In the case of the attack, people should be sanctioned. The government said they are going to investigate the attack that occurred on Friday.

“Now, if those protesters were sponsored, who are the sponsors? Except you enforce the law, the law is dead.”

In other news, Abati has questioned Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify candidates whose supporters engage in electoral violence.

Akpabio made the demand on Tuesday during plenary, urging the electoral body to enforce provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that empower it to disqualify candidates linked to electoral violence.

However, speaking on the Arise TV Morning Show, Abati argued that INEC lacked the power to disqualify any candidate, insisting that only a court of competent jurisdiction could make such a decision.

He described the proposed measure as difficult to implement, noting that proving a candidate’s involvement through the actions of their supporters could raise fair hearing issues.