Former presidential spokesperson and Arise Television anchor Reuben Abati has questioned Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify candidates whose supporters engage in electoral violence.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the demand on Tuesday during plenary, urging the electoral body to enforce provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that empower it to disqualify candidates linked to electoral violence.

However, speaking during an episode of the Arise TV Morning Show, Abati argued that INEC lacked the power to disqualify any candidate, insisting that only a court of competent jurisdiction could make such a decision.

He described the proposed measure as difficult to implement, noting that proving a candidate’s involvement through the actions of their supporters could raise fair hearing issues.

He said, “The trading of blame is suspicious because it looks like all the parties have been affected by the threat of violence.

“The challenge is not about making a new law. The law already exists. They are suggesting that any candidate whose supporters are involved in violence should be disqualified, but that will be very difficult to prove. It will lead to challenges of fair hearing.

“The law already exists, but nobody seems to enforce it. There is negligence on the part of relevant authorities who should enforce the law.

“It is also a settled matter that INEC cannot disqualify any candidate; only the competent court can.”