Senate President Godswill Akpabio has condemned the practice of recruiting youths to attack political opponents, candidates and their campaign teams.

He stated that politicians fail to use their own children to carry out such nefarious acts and would rather use the offspring of others.

Naija News reports that Akpabio shared his reservations on Tuesday during plenary.

He cautioned politicians against sponsoring or encouraging violence during political activities, insisting that offenders must face the full weight of the law under the Electoral Act 2026.

The senate leader argued that politicians who would not allow their own children to engage in acts of violence should equally refrain from using other people’s children to perpetrate such crimes.

“I don’t think there’s any pollution that will allow his child to carry sticks and carry stones to go and stone candidates, other candidates.

“So if they cannot use their children, they should not use other people’s children. So that orientation and then enlightenment program should involve drawing attention to the provisions embedded in the Electoral Act 2026 as to the criminal nature of the act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akpabio, has declared that all the states in the South-South currently belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and that no other zone in the country will beat the region when votes are counted in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Akpabio spoke on Thursday at the APC presidential rally in Benin City, Edo State, where party leaders, supporters and loyalists gathered to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu.

According to Akpabio, the 2027 presidential election is already settled in the South-South, noting that the region has resolved to stand behind Tinubu and deliver massive votes for his re-election.

Akpabio, who is from Akwa Ibom, said the South-South is united and will not allow any other zone to outshine it in the 2027 election.

He urged supporters in Edo and across the South-South to come out in their numbers on January 16, 2027, to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates.

He said, “2027 is over, all the states in the South-South are now APC, this is my zone and we resolve in this zone that no other zone in Nigeria will beat this zone, we will vote massively for President Tinubu come January 16, 2027.

“President Tinubu has no competitor in the whole of the South-South.”