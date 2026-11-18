The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his recent interview with American strategist, Diana London, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He questioned why Tinubu, who will not grant daily or at least weekly interviews to Nigerian journalists, would now import a foreign media personality for an exclusive interview.

Naija News reports that Sowore shared his reservations in a post on 𝕏.

He accused Tinubu of showing open disdain for the Nigerian media, despite owning some of the country’s biggest media houses.

Sowore said the president owns TVC News, several radio stations and The Nation newspaper, yet he has refused to sit down with Nigerian journalists to answer their questions.

He said the President’s attitude towards the local media has become legendary.

According to Sowore, the mainstream media in Nigeria seem happy to play along, instead of demanding accountability from the President.

Sowore said the same Nigerian media that Tinubu routinely sidelines and treats with contempt are now falling over themselves to publicise and popularise the interview.

He described the interview as a charade.

“He fears Nigerian journalists. Despite owning TVC News, several radio stations, and The Nation newspaper, Tinubu’s disdain for the Nigerian media is legendary.

“Imagine a ‘president’ who will not sit down daily, or at least weekly, to address the Nigerian media and answer questions from Nigerian journalists, but instead has to import a foreign media personality for an exclusive interview,” Sowore wrote.

Sowore maintained that a President who truly respects democracy should be ready to face questions from journalists in his own country, not run away from them.