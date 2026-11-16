Sowore Blasts NBA President Over Petition Against Lawyer, Questions Her Ties To Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has berated the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over a statement by its president, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya.

Naija News reports that Badejo-Okusanya had disclosed that she had petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee over comments made by lawyer Kalu Kalu about a judicial officer during a television programme on November 11, 2026.

She condemned Kalu’s remarks, maintaining that lawyers could criticise court judgments without resorting to personal insults against judges.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Sowore questioned why the NBA appeared more concerned with taking disciplinary action against an outspoken lawyer than confronting what he described as wider injustices and abuses of power.

He also criticised a photograph of Badejo-Okusanya with President Bola Tinubu, describing her appearance alongside the President as that of a “groupie” in the corridors of power.

Sowore argued that the photograph symbolised what he considered a troubling closeness between the legal profession’s leadership and the political establishment it should be prepared to hold accountable.

He wrote, “This is precisely why I question whether the leadership of the current Nigerian Bar Association (@NigBarAssoc ) can boldly defend justice without fear or favour!

“Here is Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya @MrsBBold, President of the NBA and a senior figure in the Nigerian Bar, pictured with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @0fficialAbat as if she were some “groupie” in the corridors of power. (I do not mean to be sexist or disrespectful toward women in any way. I am simply expressing my deep frustration and disappointment with what I perceive as the failure of the Nigerian Bar Association’s leadership to uphold the principles of justice, independence and courage. This photograph, to me, symbolizes the troubling proximity between those entrusted with defending the rule of law and the political establishment they should be prepared to hold accountable)

“At a time when courageous lawyers are confronting injustice, defending fundamental rights, and challenging abuses of power, the @NigBarAssoc leadership must explain why disciplinary action against outspoken lawyers seems more urgent than confronting the injustices those lawyers are supposed to be fighting.

“Is the NBA defending the independence of the legal profession or protecting its proximity to political power? #RevolutionNow”