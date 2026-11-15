You Are A Public Nuisance – Afegbua Tackles Sowore Over Comments Against Tinubu

The Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua has warned the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, against making comments he described as flippant and ridiculous.

Naija News reports that Afegbua gave the warning during an interview on Arise News while reacting to Sowore’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu following the booing of the President by some youths in Abuja on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Sowore had accused Tinubu of hypocrisy, questioning why the President was now advocating peaceful political campaigns after experiencing hostility during his visit to the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Garki, Abuja.

Reacting, Afegbua described Sowore as a “public nuisance” and questioned his capacity to build a nationwide political structure.

He argued that someone aspiring to lead the country should demonstrate maturity, responsibility and decorum in public engagements.

“I don’t want to listen to all of Sowore’s rants because I see him more as a public nuisance,” the commissioner said.

He added that presidential candidates must understand the responsibility associated with seeking to lead a country of more than 250 million people.

“Leadership is a serious responsibility, and you cannot go around making flippant, ridiculous and reckless statements in the name of presenting yourself as a presidential candidate,” Afegbua stated.

He maintained that political ambition should be accompanied by a reasonable level of discipline, insisting that candidates must conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the position they seek to occupy.

The Edo commissioner also questioned Sowore’s political reach, describing him as someone who fills a gap in Nigeria’s political aspirations rather than a candidate with the organisational capacity to compete effectively nationwide.

According to Afegbua, establishing a functional political structure across all 774 local government areas would be a major challenge for the AAC presidential candidate.

He, however, acknowledged that politicians like Sowore play a role in expressing public frustration and providing an avenue for citizens to communicate their opinions.