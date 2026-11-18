The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has been included in the final list of candidates for the 2027 election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidate list, released on the INEC website, was signed by the commission’s secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The list, released on Wednesday, listed Atiku’s educational qualifications to include a First School Leaving Certificate, West African School Certificate and a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

It listed Atiku’s current age as 79.

Naija News reports that the list also included the name of Rotimi Amaechi as the ADC vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Amaechi, 61, is listed as holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Studies.

The listing comes despite a recent court order by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led national leadership of the ADC.

The ruling also effectively nullifies all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

The INEC list also featured President Bola Tinubu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi as the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Seyi Makinde as the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), among others.

General elections will be held in Nigeria on 16 January 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Elections for state governors and members of the House of Assembly will be held on 6 February 2027.

See the full list below.

INEC FINAL LIST OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR 2027 ELECTION