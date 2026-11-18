The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approached the Court of Appeal to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from implementing the judgment that sacked its David Mark-led leadership and voided Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy.

Naija News reports that the party filed a 17-ground appeal against the November 5 judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said the party was worried that INEC could alter its records before the appeal is heard, making any eventual victory meaningless.

“We are asking the court to protect the subject of the appeal so that its eventual decision has practical effect,” he said.

The party urged the appellate court to preserve its current leadership and candidates’ records pending the outcome of the case.

According to Shaibu, the appeal questions whether the trial court had jurisdiction, whether the plaintiff, Nafiu Bala Gombe, had the right to sue, and whether the evidence was properly evaluated.

It also challenges what he described as the “sweeping orders” made against the party.

In a separate appeal, the party is contesting a July 24, 2026, ruling that allowed Gombe to amend his originating summons while the ADC’s objection to the court’s jurisdiction was still pending.

The ADC, whose legal team is led by J.S. Okutepa (SAN), argued that the amendment changed the parties to the suit without the court’s leave, and wants the appellate court to set it aside and decide the jurisdiction question.

It also faulted the trial judge for delivering judgment while the validity of the amended process was being contested on appeal.

The party said it went public with its legal moves to assure its members that it was pursuing the matter lawfully.

It maintained that earlier judgments recognising its leadership remained valid and warned against any administrative action based on the contested judgment until the Court of Appeal decides.