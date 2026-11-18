A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Showunmi, has dismissed suggestions that his wife, Oluyemi Adeyemi-Showunmi, could compromise the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Adeyemi-Showunmi was recently appointed to head the Electoral Operations Department of the INEC.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the appointment, Showunmi defended his wife, arguing that she served as INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Lagos State during the 2023 general elections, when Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi won the state.

He also maintained that neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of the commission’s internal procedures for posting officers, insisting that such decisions were strictly administrative matters

Showunmi, who is a member of the Media and Strategic Communication Directorate of President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, cited the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Lagos as evidence that his wife’s professional conduct should not be questioned on political grounds.

“She [his wife] was the admin secretary in Lagos in 2023, and Peter Obi won, and that was the president’s base. I supported Atiku, and he got his result,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to understand that staff postings and career advancements within independent institutions are guided by established administrative procedures rather than personal or political considerations.

“People must learn to accept that organisational discipline of an independent organisation, especially for career progression and career paths, follows its own internal mechanism,” Showunmi stated.

He further stressed that he did not influence the commission’s posting decisions, comparing the situation to military postings, where officers are deployed based on institutional decisions.

“No one, not me, nor her, not anybody, has an inkling of how postings are done. It’s like saying a soldier has been posted, and you are asking the husband why they post her? Perception is not always 100 per cent,” he added.

Showunmi insisted that the responsibility for explaining and defending the redeployment rested with INEC, not his family. He also questioned the basis of the controversy, suggesting that public suspicion should not automatically translate into allegations of wrongdoing.

“I’m not responsible for that. That’s their business to deal with. If the institution is not strong enough to ensure that just one officer is going to do all that, and maybe the people that were there before her had some roguish design, and now they’re overcomplicating,” he said.

Describing his wife as a seasoned career officer, Showunmi concluded by highlighting her professional qualities and years of service in the electoral body.

“But I can tell you one thing, though, for free, briefly, 10 seconds. That is an extremely industrious, disciplined, highly ethical human being. Level 17,” he said.