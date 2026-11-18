The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended President Bola Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, claiming that attacks and fatalities across Nigeria have declined since his administration took office in May 2023.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the claim earlier today, November 18, during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Morka attributed the alleged progress to increased military personnel, improved salaries for soldiers and better working conditions under the Tinubu administration.

“Over the last year, we have witnessed a consistent decline, both in terms of incidents of insecurity, in terms of you know, fatalities,” he said.

He also cited the creation of additional army divisions and the provision of improved accommodation for military personnel as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the armed forces.

According to him, these measures have boosted soldiers’ morale and improved their capacity to tackle security threats across the country.

Addressing concerns over the recent abduction of National Youth Service Corps members and persistent bandit attacks in northern Nigeria, Morka acknowledged that insecurity remained a major challenge but argued that it could not be eliminated overnight.

He pointed to the United States and Israel, which have advanced security systems but continue to face security threats, to support his argument.

“Insecurity is not something that is extinguished overnight, Nigeria, not by the most sophisticated countries on earth, not by the United States, not by Israel,” he said.

The APC spokesman further claimed that government interventions had encouraged more terrorists and bandits to surrender to the military. He urged the media to report the security situation fairly while acknowledging the administration’s efforts.

His comments followed criticism from the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, who warned in an August statement against allowing Nigeria to become a ‘killing field’.

Obi expressed concern over attacks and abductions in parts of the North-Central region, arguing that innocent citizens continued to suffer despite the country not being officially at war.

“Nigeria is not officially at war, yet citizens are being attacked in their villages, abducted after prayers, driven from their homes and stripped of their farms,” he said.

Nigeria continues to grapple with multiple security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence.

In an assessment published on November 16, the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect warned that attacks by armed bandit groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants continued to threaten civilians.