The Federal High Court in Abuja has declared former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s senatorial primary election for Benue North-East.

Naija News reports that the ruling followed a suit that was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1470/2026, which Suswam filed against the APC, incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging the party’s decision to replace his name with Udende’s.

The former governor had argued that he emerged victorious in the primary but was subsequently denied the party’s ticket through the substitution of his name.

According to the results presented in the suit, Suswam secured 131,083 votes, while Udende polled 1,364 votes.

He consequently approached the court, seeking to overturn the substitution and compel the APC and INEC to recognise him as the duly nominated candidate for the senatorial district.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo declared Suswam the winner of the APC primary conducted on May 18, 2026.

In its decision, the court held that Suswam won the primary election and declared the replacement of his name unlawful.

Justice Ekwo further ruled that the party’s action contravened provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended.