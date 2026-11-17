The Benue State Government has suffered another major exit from its cabinet following the resignation of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Timothy Ornguga.

Ornguga announced his resignation in a letter dated November 13, 2026, addressed to Governor Hyacinth Alia through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

His resignation takes immediate effect, bringing his time in office to an end after one year, two months and two weeks.

Naija News reports that in the letter titled, ‘Resignation from the Appointment as Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Benue State’, the former commissioner expressed appreciation to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He said he considered it an honour to have served the state and contributed to the administration of justice, promotion of the rule of law and good governance.

Ornguga wrote, “I write with profound respect and deep sense of responsibility to formally tender my resignation from my appointment as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Benue State. The resignation is with immediate effect. Having had the privilege of serving in this esteemed capacity for the past one year, two months, and two weeks.

“I consider it an honour to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving our dear state and contributing in my own capacity to the administration of justice, the promotion of the rule of law and the advancement of good governance.

“I am sincerely grateful to Your Excellency for the confidence reposed in me and for the opportunity to serve.”

The resignation letter was received and stamped by the state government on November 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, the media aide to the former commissioner, Jude Ekpendu, confirmed the development when contacted.

However, the reason behind Ornguga’s decision to leave the cabinet remains unclear.

The Benue State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Solomon Iorpev, said he was not aware of the resignation when contacted for comments.