I Was Supposed To Have Free Medical Check, House – Ortom Calls Out Alia Over Cancelled Entitlements

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, of cancelling all his entitlements, including provisions for a house and annual medical checks.

Naija News reports that Ortom spoke in an interview with Channels Television’s Political Paradigm about his entitlements as an ex-governor.

According to Ortom, Alia’s government denied him financial and other entitlements provided for under the law as enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly.

Ortom said the arrangement was supposed to provide him with a house in Abuja or elsewhere, including an annual medical check-up at a hospital of his choice, in Nigeria or abroad, with the state government covering the cost.

He noted that his monthly salary was less than ₦600,000, and it was not different from what other governors earned.

He said, “He cancelled it. There is no financial entitlement.

“When he came, nothing. The law that was enacted by the house of assembly, you take your salary. The salary of a governor, I think, is little. My salary cannot be different from any other governor. The salary of a governor is less than 600,000 a month.

“I’m telling you what was obtainable. I was supposed to have a free medical check every year, in any place of my choice. Whether in Nigeria or outside the country. Paid by the state government.”

Ortom further revealed that he still lives in Games Village, Abuja, where he has resided since 2008, during his tenure as the national auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added, “Well, I was supposed to be provided with a house. You have seen me here in my Games Village house. Which ex-governor is living in Games Village? The whole of this country, in Abuja here, which governor is living in Games Village?

“You have seen me here. I’ve been here since 2008, when I was national auditor of PDP. How many people have remained here? Many people have come here to challenge me.”