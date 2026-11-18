An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has claimed that Northern Nigeria remains firmly behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso said the reception Tinubu received during his recent visits to Kaduna, Jigawa and Kebbi states showed the level of support the President enjoys in the region.

The APC chieftain made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, where he commended northerners for what he described as their continued support and solidarity with the President, Naija News reports.

He particularly pointed to the large crowd, cheers and prayers that welcomed Tinubu during his recent visit to Birnin Kebbi, describing the reception as a sign of support for the President’s administration.

According to him, the President’s visits to Kaduna, Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, and Birnin Kebbi showed that the North was committed to his second-term ambition.

He said, “From Kaduna, where Mr President kicked off his 2027 campaign, to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, and yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, northerners have shown and demonstrated unflinching support for Tinubu’s re-election with exemplary discipline.”

Kwankwaso added that the North understood its importance in Nigeria’s political landscape and would continue to support efforts aimed at promoting national unity and economic development.

He described Tinubu as a choice for a united and strong Nigeria, urging people in the region to maintain their cooperation with the Federal Government.

The APC chieftain also called on the government to pay attention to the needs of farmers, traders, women, youths and families across the North.

He said their expectations, particularly regarding economic relief, better living conditions and more opportunities, should remain key priorities for the administration.

Kwankwaso further argued that the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration were gradually producing improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He described the 2027 general elections as an important opportunity to sustain investments in infrastructure, food security, economic recovery and national unity.

He also stressed the need to address the challenges facing Northern Nigeria as part of efforts to achieve national development.

Kwankwaso thanked northerners for their hospitality and participation in national affairs, while calling for stronger cooperation between the government and citizens.