Senator Sahabi Ya’u and Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi will have to wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Zamfara North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The apex court on Wednesday reserved judgment in the legal dispute over the APC primary election that produced Ya’u as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district.

Naija News reports that a five-member panel led by Justice Tijani Abubakar reserved the case for judgment after lawyers representing the parties presented their arguments.

The appeal, marked SC/CV/840/2026, was filed by Senator Ya’u, who is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal.

The APC had declared Ya’u the winner of its senatorial primary conducted on May 19.

However, Shinkafi, a governorship aspirant of the party, challenged the process that produced him, insisting that no valid primary election was held.

Court documents showed that the APC had cleared three aspirants, Hanafi Musa Moriki, Shinkafi and Ya’u, to contest the primary.

Shinkafi argued that no valid consensus was reached among the aspirants to make Ya’u the party’s candidate.

He also told the court that he did not withdraw from the race, endorse any aspirant or submit a written consent agreeing to the emergence of Ya’u as the consensus candidate.

The APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ya’u were listed as respondents in the suit.

In a judgment delivered on August 31, Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, nullified the primary and ordered the APC to conduct a fresh election within 14 days.

The court held that the party’s action violated the principles of internal democracy provided for in its constitution.

Ya’u, dissatisfied with the ruling, appealed to the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal, arguing that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to interfere in the internal affairs of a political party.

He maintained that the matter was not one the court could entertain.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal and upheld the Federal High Court’s decision.

Ya’u subsequently approached the Supreme Court, asking it to set aside the decisions of the two lower courts.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Ya’u was represented by a team of lawyers led by Wale Balogun, SAN, while Shinkafi was represented by Bello Galadi, who filed his brief of argument on November 13 and urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal.

INEC’s counsel, M.T. Abubakar, told the court that the commission did not file any process in the matter.

The Supreme Court panel said the date for the delivery of judgment would be communicated to all parties.