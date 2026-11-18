Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has dismissed a claim made by Moses Paul, aka Dr Mo, a supporter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that 10,000 Nigerian billionaires living in the US have promised to invest in Obi’s campaign.

Naija News reports that Ajayi shared his thoughts in a post on 𝕏. He described the claim as crazy and false, adding that there is no evidence to back Dr Mo’s claim.

Ajayi said the 10,000 Nigerian billionaires Mo is talking about might be living on Mars.

He stated that according to Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires, there are only 989 billionaires in the US.

The presidential aide wondered why such an unverified claim would be shared during an interview.

He wrote, “One Dr. Mo, who clearly gets very excited about NDC’s presidential candidate, claimed there are 10,000 Nigerian billionaires living in America who have promised to bring their money to invest in Nigeria once Mr. Peter Obi becomes president.

“I don’t think there’s anything as crazy and false as that. There’s no proof at all to back up this claim. That was just nonsense.

“The problem is, this made-up story was shared during a TV interview. The interviewer didn’t question it properly. According to Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires, there are only 989 billionaires in the US and just 3,428 worldwide.

“I think the 10,000 Nigerian billionaires Dr. Mo is talking about must be living on Mars.”