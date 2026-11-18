The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged the FCT High Court to refuse bail to Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), saying he is safer in custody.

Naija News reports that the commission told the court in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday that many of those allegedly defrauded by the defendant were searching for him and could harm him.

“My lord, the defendant is facing allegations of obtaining by false pretence. There are many petitions against him, and the people who lodged those petitions are after him.

“There is this particular man from Ibadan whom he defrauded, which formed part of the counts in the charge. He has been seriously searching for him.

“We believe that it will be in his own best interest to remain in custody for safekeeping,” the ICPC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), said.

The commission also opposed bail for four civil servants standing trial with him, and urged the court to order an accelerated hearing.

The ICPC took the position after Adeyemi and the four co-defendants, Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe, pleaded not guilty to a 36-count amended charge.

The defendants, through their lawyers, applied for bail, citing ill health and pledging to make themselves available for trial.

The prosecution argued that Adeyemi posed a flight risk because he had access to funds and could influence witnesses.

His counsel, Ibrahim Angulu (SAN), countered that all his client’s bank accounts, including those of his wives, had been frozen.

“So he does not have the means to escape or to influence the witnesses,” he said.

Justice Yusuf Halilu adjourned the case until November 30 for ruling on the bail applications and commencement of trial.

He ordered that the male defendants be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre and the female defendants in the Suleja Correctional Centre.

The ICPC alleged that Adeyemi, posing as a public servant, obtained over N27bn to set up the fake agency and another N3.8bn for personnel costs, using a forged letter addressed to the Minister of Finance.

He was also accused of forging a letter purportedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him DG of the agency, which he allegedly used to occupy offices at the Federal Secretariat.

The charges also include forging documents to the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Director-General of NITDA, and giving ₦210,000 and ₦300,000 to Abdullahi and Harry to facilitate office allocation and the release of two official vehicles.

He was further accused of collecting ₦20 million from the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, Oyekunle Gbenga, for a fictitious ₦2.8 billion contract.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2024 and 2026.

Adeyemi, who has been in detention since July 14, was first arraigned on October 29, but was re-arraigned after the charge was amended to include the four civil servants.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had, on October 12, struck out an earlier eight-count charge filed by the police after it was withdrawn by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.