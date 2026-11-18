The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has dismissed reports of a serious disagreement between President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Naija News reports that he expressed confidence that both leaders will settle their differences before the 2027 general elections.

The traditional ruler said the relationship between Tinubu and Makinde remained cordial despite their political differences.

Alao spoke on Wednesday when he received the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, his running mate, Mufutau Open-Salawu, and other party leaders at his palace in Orile-Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area.

He also disclosed that he would attend Tinubu’s planned visit to Ibadan on Saturday.

The monarch expressed confidence that the South-West would retain the presidency until 2031.

He said: “There is no issue between Makinde and Tinubu. It is a family affair. It is a father and son issue. We will resolve all the issues before 2027.

“It is sacrosanct that the South-West should retain the presidency until 2031. We appeal to our people in the North to show understanding and allow us to maintain the North-South balance.

“When I visited President Tinubu in 2023, he told me that he had inherited both assets and liabilities. He has fantastic policies, but his policies are transformative. Before they become fully effective, they require time.

“Nobody can intimidate us. We have been in this game for a very long time. I was the National Secretary of the Tunji Braithwaite Foundation, but it is during critical situations that we come out.

“Tinubu is a very close person to me, just like Makinde. Tinubu is a very good person, and Makinde is a very good person. The President knows how we played the game in 2023. But at the same time, Makinde is my man. I belong to the same political institution of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Zacch is also from that political school.

“Zacch Adedeji is my son. Omo daadaa ni (He is a good child). But must we fight? We belong to the same family.

“Before the allocation increased, Makinde was managing the resources of the state very well. Makinde pays salaries, promotes infrastructure development and takes care of retirees. You must do more than what Makinde has done. Please, serve Oyo State very well.

“Before I arrived yesterday, Ogbomoso had already endorsed Bimbo. We must work collectively. I have known Bimbo for a while now, and he is a brilliant person.

“Onpetu, Oba Sunday Oyediran, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, have endorsed Bimbo. So, what am I going to do? I will pray for you.

“A week before the election, as I did in 2023, I will tell you who the next governor of Oyo State will be.

“All the governorship candidates are from Ibadan, but some Ibadan people are closer to Ogbomoso and Ibarapa. The Ibadan candidate who is close to us is the one we are endorsing.

“All the traditional rulers in Surulere asked me to tell you that they have endorsed you. We will ensure that we deliver the right candidate in 2027.

“Baba is an accountant, and I am an accountant too. I have been drinking from his fountain of knowledge for a long time, and I will continue to do so.

“We must ensure that Oyo State moves forward and not backwards. It is about sustaining the good work Governor Makinde is doing. From the first day we assume office, it will be about continuity. We are here for Baba to pray for us. I am the APM governorship candidate and Olugbon’s son. We have heard everything you have told us, and I can assure you that we will implement them.”