Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shocked many of her colleagues and fans by announcing that she is expecting a baby,

Naija News reports that Mercy shared the exciting news in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The movie star also shared photos and video of herself showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “Life has a beautiful way of surprising us. Sometimes, the most unexpected chapters become the most defining ones.

“A new journey, a new kind of love, and a beautiful reminder that life can change in a moment. Some blessings can change everything.”

In other news, Nollywood actor cum producer, Olaide Olabanji, recently accused his colleague, Mercy Aigbe, of repaying him with wickedness after the role he played in her journey to stardom.

In a recent interview with media personality Oyinmomo on YouTube, Olabanji claimed to have single-handedly introduced Mercy Aigbe to Nollywood.

The filmmaker explained that Mercy Aigbe’s behaviour towards him changed drastically after her success, stressing that she even went so far as to block him on social media.

Olaide Olabanji further alleged that the movie star resents him so much that she wishes him dead.

He said, “I brought Mercy Aigbe into the movie industry, she repaid me with wickedness. I saw her in a shop in 2004 and asked her if she could act. She said yes, and I put her on. But now she is blocking me. To her, it is as if I should no longer exist. Mercy Aigbe wishes I were dead. I used to thank God because I realised that once some women rise to prominence, they begin to act differently. I observed her closely and noticed that whenever she sees my picture, she always appears unhappy.”