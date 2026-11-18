Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has dismissed reports suggesting that his recent meeting with members of the United States Congress were aimed at securing international endorsement for his political ambitions.

Naija News reports that Obi clarified that his visit to Washington, DC, was intended to promote discussions on Nigeria’s democratic development, governance and the credibility of its electoral process.

In a statement titled, “Clarification: My Meeting With US Congressional Leaders Was Not an Endorsement-Seeking Mission,” the former Anambra State governor said some media reports had misrepresented the purpose of his engagements.

He maintained that neither the US Congress nor any of its members had endorsed his political aspirations during the meetings.

His statement read: “I wish to address the inaccurate interpretation presented in certain media reports concerning my recent engagements with members of the United States Congress in Washington, DC.

“As I expressly noted in my remarks, my visit to the United States was not intended to secure an endorsement, and I did not characterise my meetings as endorsements of my political aspirations by the US Congress or any of its members.

“The primary purpose of the visit was to engage with congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders, exchange perspectives, and discuss matters related to Nigeria’s development, the welfare of our citizens and, most importantly, the consolidation of our democracy.

“I am especially concerned with strengthening democratic institutions, advancing accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral process produces elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible. These matters should concern every Nigerian who is committed to our country’s future.

“I consider engagements of this kind valuable, and I encourage other Nigerian political leaders, especially those seeking public office, to pursue similar discussions with international stakeholders. Our democracy can be strengthened through constructive dialogue, the exchange of experiences and a shared commitment to credible elections.

“Nigeria’s democratic future is far too consequential to be distorted by sensational headlines or inaccurate interpretations. My mission centred on Nigeria, its people and the future of our democracy—not on endorsing any individual.”