The Federal Government has announced plans to release stored grains into the market and distribute three million bags of fertiliser to farmers in a fresh effort to reduce food prices across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed the measures on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report, Naija News reports.

Kyari said grains purchased and stored under the Bank of Agriculture’s Guaranteed Minimum Price programme would soon be released to increase food supply and prevent prices from rising excessively.

According to him, the government is working to stabilise the market while ensuring farmers are not short-changed.

“The same crops that we have that were stored under the guaranteed minimum price programme under the Bank of Agriculture will be released very soon to stabilise the market prices,” the minister said.

He, however, did not disclose the quantity of grains to be released or when the distribution would begin, saying details of the arrangement would be announced later.

Kyari also announced that the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative would distribute three million bags of fertiliser within the next month following an intervention by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the move was expected to reduce the cost of farming and encourage farmers to cultivate more land, thereby increasing food supply.

The minister said some food prices had already dropped between 2025 and 2026, particularly maize and dairy products, as a result of increased production and other government interventions.

“Just within the one year, we have seen a drop in dairy, maize and so forth that has come down,” he said.

Kyari also listed the National Agricultural Development Fund and the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture as efforts to improve farmers’ access to loans and other financial support.

He explained that the Guaranteed Minimum Price programme was designed to provide farmers with a ready market for their produce, encourage production and help stabilise food prices.

On food production, the minister said improved security had allowed farmers to return to some farmlands they previously could not access because of insecurity.

He also disclosed that the government had deployed 2,000 tractors, while more tractors under the second phase of the programme were expected to arrive within two to three months.

Kyari further revealed that the government was attracting investments into agricultural processing, including cocoa, sesame, cassava and cashew nuts.

He said a $33 million investment agreement had been signed with a Turkish company for greenhouse projects under Nigeria’s Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Yusuf Sani, said production of 13 out of the 17 major crops assessed was expected to increase in 2026.

Sani disclosed that 19 teams carried out field assessments across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between August 31 and September 6, 2026.

The teams worked with state ministries of agriculture, research institutes, Agricultural Development Programmes and development partners to assess farming activities.

He identified Niger State as the leading rice producer, Kano as the largest sorghum producer and Yobe as the leading millet-producing state.

Sani called for better storage facilities, improved handling of farm produce after harvest and easier access to markets to reduce losses.

Kyari clarified that the report covered only wet-season farming, adding that a separate dry-season survey had been commissioned to determine the country’s total agricultural output for 2026.

The government’s announcement comes as food prices have continued to ease monthly, although the cost of food remains high compared with the previous year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its October 2026 Consumer Price Index report released on Monday, said food inflation stood at 19.13 per cent, down from 19.59 per cent in September.

However, the figure was higher than the 16.30 per cent recorded in October 2025.

The report showed that annual food inflation dropped by 0.46 percentage points between September and October but remained 2.83 percentage points higher than its level a year earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, food prices fell by 0.75 per cent in October, compared with a 1.55 per cent decline in September.

The figures indicate that food prices are still dropping, but at a slower rate than the previous month.