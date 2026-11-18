Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain while on international duty with Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Ademola Lookman, 29, sustained the injury during Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture on Friday, November 13. He was forced off in the 43rd minute after providing the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s opening goal, with Moses Simon replacing him.

Lookman’s injury also ruled him out of Nigeria’s return fixture against Tanzania. Although the Super Eagles medical team initially described the problem as a minor sprain, further examinations by Atletico Madrid revealed a more serious injury.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Atletico confirmed that the Nigerian international would undergo physiotherapy and gym-based rehabilitation.

The Spanish club added that his return to competitive action would depend on his recovery progress.

“Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain, which he sustained during Nigeria’s match against Tanzania last Friday, November 13,” the club’s statement read.

“Although the Nigerian national team’s medical staff initially reported that the forward had suffered a minor sprain, the club’s medical team examined the Nigerian player upon his return to Madrid and carried out additional tests, confirming the exact extent of his injury.

“Lookman will undergo physiotherapy sessions and gym-based rehabilitation work. His return to competitive action will depend on how his injury progresses.”

Lookman has recorded two goals and one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season.