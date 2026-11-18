Nigeria’s Super Eagles are still chasing qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while nine countries have already secured their places at the tournament following the conclusion of Matchday Four of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles are three points behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau in Group L after Nigeria played a draw against Tanzania, while Guinea-Bissau defeated Madagascar to strengthen their position.

Meanwhile, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cameroon and Mali were among the countries that confirmed their qualification during the latest round of matches.

The three co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, had already secured automatic qualification, while Senegal also booked their place before Tuesday’s fixtures.

Burkina Faso’s qualification also confirmed Benin’s place at the tournament, while Cameroon secured their ticket after Comoros defeated Congo 1-0.

Morocco maintained their perfect record in Group A with a 1-0 victory over Niger at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Abdellah Ouazzane scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute to give the Atlas Lions their fourth consecutive win and take them to 12 points.

Morocco have two matches remaining, while Gabon sit second with six points. Niger and Lesotho have three points each.

In Group F, Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott to qualify alongside Benin.

Aboubaccar Camara opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Lassina Traore doubled Burkina Faso’s lead in the 27th minute.

Mauritania reduced the deficit through Mohamed Ali Diadie in the 75th minute, but Elohim Kabore scored Burkina Faso’s third a minute before full-time.

The victory took Burkina Faso to 10 points, level with Benin, with both countries securing qualification. Mauritania have three points, while the Central African Republic remain without a point and are out of the race.

Uganda, one of the co-hosts, played a 1-1 draw against Botswana at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Godfrey Tauyatswala put Botswana ahead in the 74th minute, but an own goal by Tebogo Kopelang in the 86th minute gave Uganda a share of the points.

Uganda remain top of Group H with six points, while Libya have five, Botswana four and Tunisia three.

Comoros also boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-0 away victory over Congo at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville.

Ben Chayeel Hamada scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to take Comoros to seven points.

The result also confirmed Cameroon’s qualification, with the Indomitable Lions leading Group G with 10 points and two matches remaining.

Namibia have three points, while Congo have two.

Mali also secured their place at the 2027 tournament after defeating Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Modibo Sagnan opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Gaoussou Diarra sealed the victory two minutes before full-time.

The win took Mali to 10 points in Group K, enough to guarantee qualification.

In another Group K match, Liberia defeated Cape Verde 2-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia to revive their hopes.

Kpah Sherman scored two minutes after the restart, while Sylvanus Nimley added the second in the 86th minute.

The victory was Liberia’s first in the qualifying campaign, leaving them level with Cape Verde on three points. Rwanda have six points, while Mali have already secured the group’s first qualification ticket.

With Matchday Four concluded, 15 qualification places remain to be decided when the campaign ends in March 2027.

The nine countries that have qualified for AFCON 2027 are:

1. Kenya

2. Tanzania

3. Uganda

4. Morocco

5. Benin

6. Burkina Faso

7. Cameroon

8. Senegal

9. Mali