Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned politicians in the country to put national interest above their personal interests as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections.

He warned that an unbridled quest for power by politicians could tear Nigeria’s unity apart.

The former President, who spoke at the third edition of the Peace and Security Conference, organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, with the theme, ‘’Safeguarding Peace and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment,’’ said politicians and all Nigerians must avoid political intolerance, ethnic rivalry and electoral violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He warned against using the youths as a tool for political violence, adding that contests for political offices must not be allowed to become a threat to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and in our states,’’ Jonathan warned.

Naija News reports that the former President also cautioned the judiciary against making rash decisions or sentimental judgments, warning that controversial judicial pronouncements, particularly conflicting decisions by courts of coordinate jurisdiction, could erode public confidence in the judiciary and encourage citizens to resort to self-help.

“When citizens begin to lose faith in the courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be disastrous. The descent from a loss of confidence in institutions to anarchy is a danger we must collectively prevent,” he said.

He told Nigerians to prioritise competence, national interest and service over prejudice and personal ambition when choosing their leaders.

INEC Issues Warning

In his remarks at the event, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, threatened legal action against political parties, candidates and their supporters who engaged in violence, intimidation and inflammatory campaigns ahead of the elections.

Amupitan, who was represented by National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, warned that political competition must not be allowed to degenerate into violence or lawlessness.

He also cautioned against harassment, intimidation and physical attacks on INEC officials and ad hoc election workers, insisting that offenders would face legal consequences.

He said: “I must sound a stern warning against any form of harassment, intimidation, or physical attack directed at the leadership, staff, or ad hoc workers of INEC by supporters of any political party—whether within Nigeria or abroad.

“Election officials are public servants discharging a sacred constitutional duty; assaulting or threatening them is an assault on the Nigerian state and will be met with decisive legal consequences.”

Amupitan identified misinformation, disinformation, artificial intelligence-generated content, deepfake videos and cloned voices as emerging threats to peaceful elections, warning that fabricated information could trigger unrest within minutes.

He disclosed that INEC had established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division within its ICT department to monitor digital threats and verify online information.

He assured that the electoral umpire would be unbiased in the conduct of the 2027 elections.