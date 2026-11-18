Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has said voters should not make the mistake of electing ‘419 politicians’ in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Radda made the remark on Tuesday during the Tinubu/Dikko 2027 Campaign Council rally at Mai’adua International Border Market in Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state.

The rally also witnessed the defection of some supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the event, Radda said residents should assess political candidates based on their proven records of service rather than promises.

He said, “Please don’t make the mistake of electing 419 politicians. I know you are not in support of such politicians.”

Radda also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies and local governments with the resources needed to tackle insecurity and protect lives and property across the state.

In other news, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, has accused some of Radda’s aides of destroying the President’s billboards in the state.

Masari alleged that the Governor’s ADC and Chief Security Officer (CSO), led thugs to destroy President Tinubu’s billboards in the state.

The presidential media aide made the allegation in a recent interview with BBC Hausa.

He said the billboards destroyed were mounted by him, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and other presidential appointees.

According to Masari, the billboards featured Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Radda, former governors Aminu Masari and Shehu Shema, as well as other political figures.

He added that the destruction occurred after some individuals working with the governor erected billboards featuring Radda without including the President.