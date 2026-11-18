Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted that Nigeria face a difficult task in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following Tuesday’s goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

The result leaves Nigeria third in Group L with seven points from four matches, three behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who defeated Madagascar 2-0 to strengthen their position.

Naija News reports that Nigeria had beaten Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo on Friday, with substitute Tolu Arokodare scoring twice after Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring. However, the Super Eagles failed to reproduce that performance in the return fixture despite creating several chances.

Chelle introduced Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi shortly after the hour mark in search of a winning goal, while Yusuf also came on later in the match. Nigeria suffered another injury setback when Bruno Onyemaechi was forced off late and replaced by Ola Aina.

Speaking after the match, Chelle admitted that Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September had complicated their qualification campaign.

“A draw away from home is not a bad result, but in our situation, because we lost to Guinea-Bissau, that is why we are in trouble,” he said.

“We are in trouble because if they win, we have to score many goals. Now we have to win in Madagascar and the last game.

“We had a lot of chances but didn’t score. Every time something was missing, maybe the last kick, the last pass or the pass before the last pass.

“This is not about some players missing and others not missing, but in my opinion, we have to be more aggressive.”

The Super Eagles’ defeat to Guinea-Bissau means their qualification hopes are no longer entirely in their hands. They must win their remaining matches and hope the group leaders drop points to stand a chance of reaching the tournament.

With Tanzania already qualified as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, only one additional qualification spot remains available in Group L.

Nigeria will travel to face Madagascar on March 24 before hosting Guinea-Bissau four days later in their final group fixture.