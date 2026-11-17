Senegal have become the first country to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following Mozambique’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Tuesday.

The result confirmed the Teranga Lions’ qualification after they defeated Sudan 4-2 on Monday to strengthen their position at the top of Group J.

Senegal have now secured a top-two finish with two rounds of qualifying matches remaining, making them the first nation to book a place at next year’s tournament.

Eight other countries, including Morocco, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, could also qualify as the fourth round of matches ends today, November 17.

Egypt, however, missed an opportunity to secure early qualification after playing out a goalless draw against Malawi.

The Pharaohs struggled to find the breakthrough despite creating several chances, with goalkeeper George Chikooka producing important saves to deny Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet, Haissem Hassan, Mohamed Hany and Ibrahim Adel.

The draw leaves Egypt two points behind Angola in Group B after the Palancas Negras defeated South Sudan 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Miro.

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that Nigeria’s qualification hopes suffered another setback after the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Nigeria are battling Guinea-Bissau for the remaining qualification spot in Group L, with co-hosts Tanzania already assured of a place at the tournament.

The Super Eagles could fall three points behind Guinea-Bissau if the Djurtus defeat Madagascar in their match later on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Lesotho defeated Gabon 2-1 in Group A, leaving Morocco needing just a point against Niger to confirm their qualification.

The final two rounds of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers will take place in March 2027.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.