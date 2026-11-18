Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted to a video Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, shared amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage.

Naija News reports that rumours have been circulating on social media in recent days that Moses Bliss and Marie’s marriage is experiencing turbulence.

Recall that the couple got married in March 2024 and have since welcomed a son.

Amid the marital crisis speculation, Moses Bliss took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night to share a video of him and his wife stepping out of a hotel and getting into a waiting car, seemingly to dispel rumours of marital troubles.

He captioned the video “Serenity” alongside a love emoji.

Reacting to Bliss’ action in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Do2dtun said the singer’s attempt to shut down the rumours only makes him appear guilty and further validates the speculation.

Do2dtun lamented that many Nigerian entertainers do not know how to kill a narrative or news about them.

He wrote, “If he isn’t careful, he will slide into that net gradually. Whoever advised him to do this didn’t tell him, this makes him look more guilty tbh.

“Nigerian entertainers need a good P.R or social media manager. They don’t know how to kill a narrative or news. This move validates the rumour.”