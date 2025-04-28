‘I Don’t Care What Anybody Thinks’ – Moses Bliss Speaks On Fight With Ebuka Songs

Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss, has clarified that he has no feud with his protege, Ebuka Songs.

Naija News reports that there have been ongoing rumours surrounding Ebuka Songs’ departure from Moses Bliss’ record label, sparking diverse reactions among their fans.

However, addressing the viral speculations during an interview at the inaugural live edition of ‘WithChude’ podcast, Bliss described the rumours of their fallout as false.

While describing Ebuka as a great guy, Bliss said, the singer is impacting life and will do greater things with good mentors beside him.

The singer added that he is unbothered about the rumours of a fight, and he is rejoicing and rooting for Ebuka Songs.

He said, “We’re humans, and you feel a certain way if people misconstrue your intentions. But I’m very concerned about impressing God. My intentions are very pure, and everything is born out of love.

“Ebuka is a great guy. I think the world has not seen the best of him yet. I feel like he still has greater years, and with good mentors, he’s going to do even greater things. He is definitely not where he used to be and not how he met us. He is doing good for the kingdom. And he is impacting lot of lives. Seeing just that alone, my joy is full. I don’t care what anybody thinks, I’m rejoicing and rooting for him.”