Why I Left Moses Bliss’ Record Label After Just Eleven Months – Ebuka Songs

Nigerian gospel musician, Ebuka Songs has disclosed that he left Moses Bliss’ record label, Spotlight Nation, following God’s leading to be on his own and explore some other frontiers.

He, however, disclosed that contrary to what some people believe, there is no disaffection between himself and Moses Bliss over the decision to leave just eleven months into a three-year contract.

Speaking in an interview with The OpenUp Podcast with Amanda Dara, the worship singer emphasized that he left on good terms, and still has a good understanding with Bliss.

Ebuka Songs also appreciated Bliss for imparting him with knowledge on areas such as copyright and royalties, which he knew nothing about until they met.

Naija News reports he debunked reports of speaking ill of the record label, even after he had left.

He said: “I met minister Moses Bliss in Abuja before I was signed into the label. I had the anointing and gift but didn’t know anything about royalties, copyright and all. He guided me through the professional space and I’m grateful for the role he played in my life. I left after eleven months after I was urged by God to do ministry on my own.”

Ebuka Songs, during the interview, recalled the struggles and hardships of growing up and thanked God for using him to change the story of his family.

No Grudges

Similarly, Moses Bliss also confirmed that he and Ebuka Songs are on good terms without grudges.

“There are no issues between me and Ebuka Songs. He was signed to Spotlite Nation but later said he wants to do things on his own. I prayed about it and decided to let him be. I hold no grudge against him,” Bliss said.