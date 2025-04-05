Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey Make Q1 2025 List Of Most Streamed Nigerian Artists On YouTube (Top 20)

A list of the top twenty most-streamed Nigerian acts on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025 has emerged, and some gospel artists featured prominently on the list.

According to the list seen by Naija News correspondent, Afro beats star, Rema, tops the list with 223 million views in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Burna Boy has 171 million views, and Ayra Star garnered 169 million views to complete the top three.

Eternal rivals, Davido and Wizkid, pulled 113 million and 102 million views, respectively, to round up the top five.

According to the data compiled by Debut Hub, gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey secured 52.8 million streams, Mercy Chinwo followed closely with 46.4 million, and Moses Bliss 41.5 million.

Here is the list of the top 20 most-streamed Nigerian artists globally on YouTube Music in Q1 2025:

Rema — 223M

Burna Boy — 171M

Ayra Starr — 169M

Davido — 113M

Wizkid — 102M

Omah Lay — 96.7M

Kizz Daniel — 67.9M

Ruger — 65.7M

CKay — 64.6M

Asake — 63.4M

Tems — 60.4M

Fireboy DML — 59.1M

Nathaniel Bassey — 52.8M

Oxlade — 52.4M

Tekno — 50.8M

Tiwa Savage — 45.3M

Mercy Chinwo — 46.4M

Victony — 42.5M

Moses Bliss — 41.5M

BNXN — 41M

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, aka Lolo 1, has condemned women who sell their bodies as commodities.

She lamented that sex workers have downplayed the value of hard work and legitimate businesses.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast, Lolo 1 said the current trend of sex workers boldly opening up about their trade shows that there’s a sharp decline in morality in society.