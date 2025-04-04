S3x Workers Downplaying Value Of Hard Work In The Society – Lolo 1

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, aka Lolo 1, has condemned women who sell their bodies as commodities.

She lamented that sex workers have downplayed the value of hard work and legitimate businesses.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast, Lolo 1 said the current trend of sex workers boldly opening up about their trade shows that there’s a sharp decline in morality in society.

She said, “If you can blatantly come out and say you are a sex worker, you asked someone for money, and I got it and bought a car… And when you told me she bought a house, she bought this, what do you think every other average person would look at?

“They [sex workers] are downplaying the value of hard work. They are downplaying the value of sweating, of growing something, of doing legitimate work. I keep telling women in my circle that your body is not a shop. Maybe, I belong to a slowly dying generation.

“But for somebody to blatantly come out and say this is what I do for money, I’m beginning to rethink many things, okay, it [society] has lost its sense of shame. Then let’s just make it [prostitution] a legitimate thing.”