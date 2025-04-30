‘Your Songs Are Healing’ – Davido Expresses Admiration For Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed admiration for gospel singer, Moses Bliss.

Naija News reports that the heartwarming video making the rounds online captured the unexpected moment the duo met each other while Moses Bliss and his mother were on their way to London to visit his wife and newborn.

While heading to board his flight, the Grammy-nominated singer spotted Bliss and walked over excitedly to greet him.

The singers hugged and exchanged pleasantries.

Davido also commended Bliss, saying his songs are healing.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Davido has stated that Nigeria has the “worst governments.”

According to him, the country does not have the best leaders, but despite the poor governance model in the country, the entertainment industry has shined a positive light on the nation’s global image.

He explained that the entertainment industry is now attracting more tourists to the country. The singer asserted that there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos last December.

peaking in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Davido said, “I am happy that entertainment switched the narrative. We [Nigerians], don’t have the best leaders. We have the worst governments.

“But the music and entertainment industry in general, has impacted our country’s image abroad positively.

“The entertainment industry is also attracting tourists to the country. Last December, there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos. I was like, what are you all doing here?”