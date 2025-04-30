Nigeria Does Not Have The Best Leaders – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that Nigeria has the “worst governments.”

According to him, the country does not have the best leaders, but despite the poor governance model in the country, the entertainment industry has shined a positive light on the nation’s global image.

He explained that the entertainment industry is now attracting more tourists to the country. The singer asserted that there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos last December.

Speaking in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Davido said, “I am happy that entertainment switched the narrative. We [Nigerians], don’t have the best leaders. We have the worst governments.

“But the music and entertainment industry in general, has impacted our country’s image abroad positively.

“The entertainment industry is also attracting tourists to the country. Last December, there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos. I was like, what are you all doing here?

“Back in the days, we used to be excited when coming to America but now, they are the ones coming to Lagos. It is not just music, it is the culture as a whole. If you go to Paris Fashion Week, about 80 per cent of the models are Africans, the same with the creative directors. It’s impressive.”