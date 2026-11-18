Nigerian singer Terry Apala has revealed that he has made several attempts to secure a music collaboration with Afrobeats star Davido, but the singer has yet to respond to his requests.

Naija News reports that the Apala-inspired singer disclosed this during an appearance on the Echo Room Podcast.

According to Terry Apala, he has reached out to Davido more than three times in an attempt to make a song together, but has not received a response.

He, however, said he understands that the DMW boss has a busy schedule and is interested in working with him whenever the opportunity arises.

“I have reached out to Davido more than three times so we can do a song together, but he hasn’t replied, he’s busy,” he said.

The singer also spoke about his existing collaboration with Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy.

He revealed that both artistes are not completely satisfied with the record they previously made together.

He explained that although they already have a song, they want to produce something better and are interested in returning to the studio for another project.

“I already have a song with Burna Boy, but we both think it’s not our best, so we want to do something new,” he added.