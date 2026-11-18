Nigerian relationship coach and pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo, has defended his decision to have tattoos.

Naija News reports that the cleric insisted that there is no biblical scripture that directly declares tattoos a sin.

The founder of David’s Christian Centre made this known during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Okonkwo revealed that a church member had criticized and insulted him for having the tattoos.

He recalled how he checked the woman’s social media page and discovered that she was a huge fan of Nigerian singer Davido.

He questioned the inconsistency in the way some Christians judge people, arguing that people should not condemn others based solely on personal preferences.

Okonkwo also spoke about his relationship matchmaking services, revealing that he charges church members ₦700,000 for the service.

He explained that the programme goes beyond connecting people as it also serves as a school where participants are taught about relationships.

He said: “I charge church members ₦700,000 for matchmaking. It’s not only about matchmaking; it’s a school. A member insulted me for having tattoos, but when I checked her page, she was a huge Davido fan. There’s no scripture in the Bible that says tattoos are a sin. Men are not created to be providers.”