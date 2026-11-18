The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up one place to 29th in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings released earlier today, November 18,

following their November international fixtures.

The three-time African champions improved from 30th position in the previous ranking to become Africa’s fifth-highest ranked team, displacing Algeria from the continent’s top five.

Morocco retained their position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire in second, third and fourth places respectively.

Nigeria’s improvement followed their two matches against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Naija News reports that coach Eric Chelle’s side began their November fixtures with a 3-1 win over the Taifa Stars in their Matchday Three encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo last Friday.

However, the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to complete a double over their East African opponents, settling for a goalless draw in Tuesday’s return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Despite dropping points in the second encounter, the results were enough to improve Nigeria’s standing in the latest global rankings.

On the global stage, Spain maintained their position at the top, with Argentina, France and England retaining their respective places among the leading countries.