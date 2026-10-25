Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 25th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 25th October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigerians must go out massively to re-elect him in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the remark on Saturday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign in Kaduna.

According to the President, Nigerians should vote APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming elections.

Tinubu also expressed confidence that the reforms of his administration will yield positive results before the elections.

He said, “Come January 16, 2027, you must go out massively to elect me again. APC all the way, APC for our governors, APC for our senators, APC for our House Representatives, and APC for our House Assembly.”

President Bola Tinubu has accused his opponents in the 2027 presidential election of creating poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s remarks come amid public concerns over the rising cost of living, food prices and economic hardship following the removal of the petrol subsidy and other economic reforms introduced by his administration.

Naija News reports that opposition leaders have consistently criticised Tinubu’s administration over inflation, insecurity, and worsening living conditions for many Nigerians as political parties prepare for the 2027 general elections.

However, Tinubu repeatedly defended his policies, arguing that they are necessary to stabilise the economy and deliver long-term prosperity.

Speaking on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, Tinubu said his opponents are responsible for the country’s economic situation.

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has described President Bola Tinubu’s claim that the opposition created hunger and poverty as a delusional.

He stated that Tinubu’s claim is a shameless attempt to dodge responsibility for the misery his own government has inflicted on Nigerians.

Atiku said a President cannot light the fire of hardship with his own policies, then blame the neighbours for the smoke.

In a statement issued to Naija News on Saturday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said: “Mr President, blaming the opposition for hunger is either delusion or a staggering case of political amnesia. The APC governed Nigeria for eight years before you took office. You have added another three and a half years. Nigerians know who has been in power, and hardship did not begin when the opposition started talking about it.”

Atiku Abubakar asked the President to stop insulting the intelligence of Nigerians and answer for his own record.

According to him, the hardship the Tinubu administration has brought upon Nigerians is real, warning that the President cannot deny it by blaming others.

Speaking further, Atiku said Tinubu cannot govern for three years, make life harder, and then blame others for describing the hardship.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027 and complete eight years in office, insisting that opposition parties lack the political strength to stop him.

Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos State, made the declaration at a political gathering in Lagos on Friday, Naija News reports.

He also called on supporters across southern Nigeria, especially in the South-East, to back Tinubu’s second-term bid.

He argued that Tinubu had fought hard to win the 2023 presidential election and questioned why the opposition believed it could remove him after he had secured power.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu had built a strong political network that opposition parties were underestimating.

Igbokwe also credited Tinubu with playing a major role in the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the current President was instrumental in helping Buhari win power and complete two terms.

The APC chieftain urged the South-East and other parts of southern Nigeria to support Tinubu, arguing that their votes could strengthen the region’s position in future political negotiations.

Igbokwe maintained that southern Nigeria should unite behind the President and insisted that opposition parties would not prevent him from completing two terms.

He further urged voters in the South-East to consider the possible benefits of supporting Tinubu, suggesting that backing the President could encourage other regions to support the South-East in future elections.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he would vote for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if he were contesting as president of social media.

The Minsiter also ruled out the chances of Peter Obi winning the 2027 election or ruling Nigeria.

Wike accused the former Governor of Anambra State of stinginess, not humility, for carrying his bag by himself instead of employing a personal assistant.

Naija News reports that the FCT Minister made the submission on Saturday at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike also took another swipe at Obi, accusing him of running away whenever the political party to which he belongs has a crisis instead of staying to fight and resolve the issues.

Wike also criticised the previous administration in Rivers State (under Rotimi Amaechi), accusing them of embarking on white-elephant projects that gulped billions of naira without yielding results for residents.

He cited the proposed 1,000-bed Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, alleging that $39 million (₦53 billion) was squandered without erecting a single block.

Wike also questioned the state’s monorail project which according to him, gulped over ₦60 billion without completion. He further alleged that a gas turbine worth $308 million was sold and only $308,000 was left in state coffers when he assumed office in May 2015.

He further ridiculed a past proposal to spend $10 million to fumigate the state against mosquito bites, questioning the logic of such a project in a coastal state bordered by several neighbouring states.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu received and supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar when he was chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Shettima, Tinubu not only accommodated Atiku, but also supported him for the 2007 presidency.

The Vice President added that Atiku was harassed out of the PDP, but Tinubu gave him a political platform.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke on Saturday in Kaduna at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off for the 2027 elections.

Shettima made the declaration to support his claim that President Tinubu had always supported the North and the region needs to vote for him to secure a second term in the 2027 elections.

Nigerian actress cum DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, has said she is not in support of poor folks having kids.

Naija News reports that Ms. DSF, speaking in a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast, shared her opinion about financially unstable people having kids.

She argued that poor folks should not have children because they won’t be able to properly take care of them due to financial constraints.

Ms DSF said she was born into a humble home, but she vowed not to bring children into the same situation.

She urged intending parents to have only children they can care for.

Nigerian gospel singer, Alayo Melody, has advised his colleagues to stop attending any ministration or programs that their spirits do not support.

Naija News reports that Melody made this known in a video shared on Instagram, after receiving multiple concerns from colleagues who are in distress over the recent death of Toluwanisings and the wave of sudden deaths in the music industry.

Melody accused most gospel artistes of ignoring their roots after fame, alleging that some of them are not spiritually grounded.

According to him, many singers keep going to different churches for ministration without having a particular one that they worship.

Nigeria and Ghana have secured places in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after recording important wins in their final group matches.

Naija News reports that Ghana became the latest African team to qualify for the knockout stage after defeating Canada 2-0 on Saturday.

The victory helped Ghana finish second in Group C with four points from three matches, behind Brazil, who topped the group with seven points.

Nigeria had secured their place a day earlier after beating North Korea 3-1 on Friday.

The Nigerian team finished second in Group B with six points from three matches to book a place in the next round.

With both countries through to the Round of 16, Nigeria and Ghana will now look to continue their impressive runs as they aim to advance further in the competition.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is set to return to the pitch at the age of 46, more than a decade after retiring from professional football.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star will feature for Italian third-division side Ravenna in their derby clash against Forli on Sunday, November 15.

Ravenna confirmed the date on Saturday, months after announcing in June that the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner would join the club.

“The wait now has a date: Sunday, November 15,” the club said in a statement.

“The Brazilian legend will wear the Ravenna FC shirt in the derby against Forli.

“An event that will turn the eyes of the world toward the Bruno Benelli Stadium.”

Ronaldinho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005, retired from professional football in 2015 after a career that saw him play for top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan.

The Brazilian is also a shareholder in Ravenna, a club based in Italy. His return is expected to give him another chance to pursue his target of scoring his 300th career goal.

Ravenna currently sit second in Group B of Italy’s third division, six points behind leaders Spezia.

The club are hoping to secure promotion to Serie B for the first time since 2008, with Ronaldinho’s planned appearance adding excitement to their campaign, Naija News reports.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.