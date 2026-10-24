‘Poor People Shouldn’t Have Kids’ – Nollywood Actress, Ms. DSF

Nigerian actress cum DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, has said she is not in support of poor folks having kids.

Naija News reports that Ms. DSF, speaking in a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast, shared her opinion about financially unstable people having kids.

She argued that poor folks should not have children because they won’t be able to properly take care of them due to financial constraints.

Ms DSF said she was born into a humble home, but she vowed not to bring children into the same situation.

She urged intending parents to have only children they can care for.

She said, “Poor people shouldn’t have kids. I don’t think it is fair to the children. It is not fair to the family. It is not fair to you. I have a cousin that has five kids and she has been broke since she had the first one.

“Why do you have five? Every week, she is requesting for financial assistance for school fees, feeding. It is so unfair. Why have kids when you don’t have means to sustain them? It is not fair.”

In other news, Media personality, Chude Jideonwo, has opened up about the personal reflections that shaped some of his biggest life decisions.

Chude, an only child, explained that keeping a journal helped him understand himself better, confront his fears, and decide what he wanted from life.

Speaking during an appearance on the Beyond With Ezinne podcast, he revealed that he began journaling extensively in 2015.

During that period, he wrote about his desires, the people he loved, his insecurities, and what frightened him.

According to him, the process involved identifying his biggest fears and thinking about the worst possible outcomes if those fears eventually became reality.