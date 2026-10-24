Toluwanisings: ‘Don’t Do Anything Your Spirit Doesn’t Support’ – Alayo Melody

Nigerian gospel singer, Alayo Melody, has advised his colleagues to stop attending any ministration or programs that their spirits do not support.

Naija News reports that Melody made this known in a video shared on Instagram, after receiving multiple concerns from colleagues who are in distress over the recent death of Toluwanisings and the wave of sudden deaths in the music industry.

Melody accused most gospel artistes of ignoring their roots after fame, alleging that some of them are not spiritually grounded.

According to him, many singers keep going to different churches for ministration without having a particular one that they worship.

He said, “It’s very unusual for me to come out and speak but I keep receiving a lot of calls. Different people have been calling me for all kinds of conversations. Even though the incident really shakes me because I was supposed to have a show together with the deceased next week.

“Both of us still have pending discussions but the will of God has been done and nobody can question him. May God be with his family and kids. To all the people calling me in the industry that they are terrified with what is happening in our midst, firstly we are inconveniencing ourselves because we want to satisfy everyone.

“It’s better to offend people than offend yourself. It’s impossible to satisfy or please everyone. If your spirit is against you going for any ministration, please don’t go. Don’t do anything your spirit doesn’t support just because you don’t want to offend someone. If you are invited somewhere and your spirit kicks against the job, just charge them with millions they can’t afford.

“If the invite comes when you are supposed to rest, please rest. The second thing I also want to talk about is that many of us have forgotten our foundation. We’ve forgotten how we started and how our parents raised us. It is known to people that CAC believes in prayer and water for miracles but civilisation has made us believe and depend only on faith.

“I was born in C&S. Everyone knows that C&S engages in spiritual works. I joined Celestial Church in 1995 and they are known for using candles, swords and eggs to perform spiritual works and cleansing. Those are the instructions given to the founder by God but civilisation and pride makes us question our fathers way of Christianity.

“Don’t let civilisation take your life unexpectedly. Many of you no longer go to church. You keep going to different churches for ministration without having a particular one that you worship. Some don’t understand the Bible, yet you call yourself a gospel singer. You don’t have to be panicking. I will advise you all to go back to your source. In Jesus name we’ll not die prematurely. God will put an end to evil in our midst.”