Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 28th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 28th August, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a “comprehensive reform” of Nigerian football following the country’s repeated failure to qualify for major international competitions.

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said overhaul became necessary to address structural weaknesses affecting the administration and development of football.

He said the reform was intended to help Nigeria overcome repeated failures to qualify for major regional, continental and world tournaments.

According to the President, Nigeria football keeps struggling despite progress recorded in other sports since the restructuring of the sector under the re-established National Sports Commission (NSC).

Consequently, President Tinubu directed NSC chairman, Shehu Dikko to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat to facilitate a broad, consultative reform process.

He added that the process must involve appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF to protect Nigeria against sanctions for governmental interference.

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Abel Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF).

Naija News reports that this follows the retirement of former Head Of Civil Service, Didi Esther Walson-Jack.

Enitan was sworn in by the president during a brief ceremony held at the State House on Thursday.

He succeeds Walson-Jack, who left office after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 in accordance with the rules of the Federal Civil Service.

The new HCSF is from Osun State and was the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service before his appointment.

He had spent seven years and seven months serving as a Permanent Secretary across different government institutions.

During his career in the federal government, Enitan served in several ministries and offices, giving him experience in different areas of public administration.

His previous postings included the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Former Minister of Power and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has dropped his 2027 gubernatorial ambition.

Naija News reports that he made this known in a statement he personally signed statement on Thursday, titled ‘APC Nomination Process in Oyo State: Closing the Contest, Not Conceding the Injustice’.

He stated that his decision to drop his ambition did not amount to conceding the alleged injustice that characterised the party’s governorship primary in the state, stressing that the decision followed deep reflection and strategic reassessment of recent developments within the party and the journey ahead.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that he had been on a short vacation out of Nigeria after what he described as the intensity and challenges of the past several months.

He said when he returned, he met with party leaders and some of his supporters across the state, revealing that the meeting reviewed concerns raised by party members, aspirants and stakeholders, which he said also extended to the senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly nominations.

The Nigeria Police has denied claims by social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), that its officers manning checkpoints along major highways relay information to kidnappers and bandits regarding the identity and movement of travellers, thereby facilitating abductions for ransom.

The Police said VDM’s comments at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Port Harcourt are false and unsubstantiated.

The Police statement, released on Thursday and made available to Naija News by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said its officers who put their lives on the line to prevent crime deserve better than a blanket accusation.

It described VDM’s allegations as unfair and demoralizing, particularly as they were made without corresponding evidence.

Police leadership assured that individual officers found to have compromised their duty will face the full weight of internal discipline and the law, but concluded that accusing the whole institution of guilt without evidence, as VDM did, is unacceptable.

The Police therefore charged VDM to immediately provide evidence to justify his claims. It assured that such evidence would be treated with urgency and investigated thoroughly.

Justice Friday Ogazi of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to produce detained Lagos social media influencer and businessman, Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as “KC Luxury”.

Naija News reports that Justice Ogazi ordered his arraignment after the social media influencer had allegedly spent 14 days in the agency’s custody without being formally charged.

The court also directed the anti-narcotics agency to respond within five days to the fundamental rights application challenging the continued detention of Afolabi and show cause why he should not be released or admitted to bail.

Justice Ogazi made the orders on Thursday following an ex parte application filed by Afolabi through his counsel, A. Labi-Lawal, SAN, under the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009.

Afolabi was allegedly arrested by NDLEA operatives on August 13, 2026, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while preparing to travel to Paris.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has condemned the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) move to invite social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), as a panellist at its ongoing annual conference in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that VDM had made an appearance in a panel session on Tuesday titled “Known Gunmen or Unknown Gunmen”, where he spoke about his experiences covering insecurity and visiting communities affected by killings and attacks.

Sharing his thoughts on the development during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Falana stated that the Association should have invited someone with professional experience.

“In those days, the NBA brought Individuals who had paid their dues, who had who were coming to engage lawyers intellectually. We wanted to learn from them, and so none of our conferences was a circus show in the past, you know,” Falana said.

He argued that national security discussions should feature people with demonstrable experience in the field.

Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone, has questioned the belief that people who hurt others will always face consequences.

In a post on his Instagram page, Funny Bone said wrongdoing does not necessarily prevent people from living long or successful lives.

According to Funny Bone, people should not always expect life to deliver immediate justice to those who have wronged them.

Naija News reports that he argued that some individuals can cause pain to others and still continue with their lives without facing any obvious punishment.

Funny Bone also pointed out that some people who behave badly may continue to succeed, while those who choose to live honestly and treat others well may not always receive a reward for their actions.

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe has claimed that pressure from social media users may have played a role in the decision by fellow content creators Peller and Jarvis to get married.

Naija News reports that Carter made the claim during an interview with Madam Joyce.

According to him, the internet can place heavy pressure on couples, especially when followers become deeply involved in their relationships and begin making demands or predictions about what they should do.

Carter also spoke about Peller and Jarvis’ recent marriage, claiming that internet pressure was part of what pushed the pair towards getting married.

The content creator further disclosed that he was not invited to their wedding.

He claimed that Peller and Jarvis viewed him negatively and therefore chose not to have him at the ceremony.

Ibrahim Gusau has confirmed his resignation as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Naija News reports that he confirmed his resignation at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The NFF also confirmed the resignation of other members of the Executive Committee and the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The federation confirmed the development in a post on its official X page on Thursday, stating that the top officials had stepped down from their respective positions.

“NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, alongside his Executive Committee and the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, have resigned from their positions,” the federation said.

Speaking at a press conference, Gusau said he had informed members of the board of his decision and advised those willing to follow suit to resign.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw has been completed, with 36 clubs learning the opponents they will face in the first stage of the competition.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Manchester City, while Real Madrid will face Arsenal in one of the standout ties.

Real Madrid will host Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven, while they travel to Arsenal, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens. The Spanish giants will face a tough test as they begin their campaign to regain the trophy.

Manchester City will host PSG, Sporting Club, Napoli and AEK Athens, with Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig and Lens awaiting them away from home. The draw has handed Pep Guardiola’s side a demanding schedule against some of Europe’s established clubs.

UEFA placed the 36 teams into four pots based on their club coefficient rankings before the draw. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, with two teams coming from each pot and one home and one away fixture against opponents from each pot.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.