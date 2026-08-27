Karma Outdated, Nothing Will Happen To Those Who Wronged You – Funny Bone

Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone, has questioned the belief that people who hurt others will always face consequences.

In a post on his Instagram page, Funny Bone said wrongdoing does not necessarily prevent people from living long or successful lives.

According to Funny Bone, people should not always expect life to deliver immediate justice to those who have wronged them.

Naija News reports that he argued that some individuals can cause pain to others and still continue with their lives without facing any obvious punishment.

Funny Bone also pointed out that some people who behave badly may continue to succeed, while those who choose to live honestly and treat others well may not always receive a reward for their actions.

He wrote: “Karma is outdated. Nothing will happen to the people who wronged you. Bad people actually outlive the good ones. Nobody is necessarily paying for their wrongdoing. Being good is a choice, and it doesn’t always come with a reward. The world won’t stop rotating because someone wronged you, and the person who wronged you won’t necessarily stop doing well because they wronged you.”

In other news, Funny Bone has opened up about a fallout with a former female friend over her request for Pastor Jerry Eze’s phone number.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Funny Bone revealed that the friend, a former university mate, stopped speaking to him after he refused to provide the clergyman’s personal contact information.

The comedian clarified that he didn’t possess Pastor Jerry Eze’s phone number then and added that even if he had it, he wouldn’t have given it out so quickly.