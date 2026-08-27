DSS Probe: Gusau Confirms Resignation As NFF President

Ibrahim Gusau has confirmed his resignation as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Naija News reports that he confirmed his resignation at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

His resignation follows growing criticism of football administration in Nigeria, following recent setbacks suffered by the country’s national teams, particularly the Super Eagles and Super Falcons, who both failed to qualify for the World Cup.

NFF board came under probe by security agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the (mis)management of funds released by the Federal Government for the national football teams.

Security agencies are investigating the NFF over the utilisation of the 17 billion naira Federal Government intervention fund released to the Federation for players’ wages and bonuses.

The fund was approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 to clear outstanding payments owed to Nigeria’s national teams.

Recall that the Super Eagles missed consecutive FIFA World Cups alongside the historic failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, quarter-finals, which ended their title defense and missed automatic World Cup qualification, subsequently facing a playoff path involving South Africa.