EFCC, ICPC Probe ₦12 Billion NFF Players’ Wages Fund

The Federal Government’s ₦12 billion intervention fund released to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay players’ wages and bonuses is currently being scrutinised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The investigation emerged after the NFF declined a request for access to documents detailing the management and expenditure of the funds, saying it had handed the records over to the two anti-corruption agencies.

The federation disclosed this in a letter dated August 18, 2026, signed by Onoja Joshua, Esq., on behalf of the NFF General Secretary.

According to Sahara Reporters, the letter was sent to the Principal Partner of Cromwell & Okeke in response to a request the firm submitted under the Freedom of Information Act.

The law firm had sought access to financial statements, utilisation logs and other relevant documents concerning the ₦12 billion intervention fund reportedly released by the Federal Government to settle players’ wages and bonuses.

Its request was dated August 7, 2026, but the football federation received it four days later, on August 11.

In its response, the NFF said it could not grant the request because the issues raised in the application were already under investigation by the EFCC and ICPC.

The letter, referenced NFF/LEG/10/1/879 and titled, “Re: Application for disclosure of financial records and utilisation logs regarding the N12 billion Federal Government Intervention Fund released for players’ wages and bonuses,” stated that the relevant records were currently with the anti-corruption bodies.

The NFF stated, “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and your correspondence dated 7th August, 2026 but received on 11th August, 2026.”

Explaining its decision not to release the documents, the federation said the records sought by the applicant were connected to ongoing investigations by the EFCC and ICPC.

The letter read, “It is my instruction to inform you that the subject matter of the request under the Freedom of Information Act is subject to investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”

The NFF further disclosed that the documents requested were no longer in its possession.

It added, “Therefore, all documents relating to the request are before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”