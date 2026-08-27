Tinubu Orders NFF Reforms, Consultations With FIFA, CAF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a “comprehensive reform” of Nigerian football following the country’s repeated failure to qualify for major international competitions.

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said overhaul became necessary to address structural weaknesses affecting the administration and development of football.

He said the reform was intended to help Nigeria overcome repeated failures to qualify for major regional, continental and world tournaments.

According to the President, Nigeria football keeps struggling despite progress recorded in other sports since the restructuring of the sector under the re-established National Sports Commission (NSC).

Tinubu said: “The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football.

“Football, Nigeria’s most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system.”

Consequently, President Tinubu directed NSC chairman, Shehu Dikko to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secretariat to facilitate a broad, consultative reform process.

He added that the process must involve appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF to protect Nigeria against sanctions for governmental interference.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s directive comes a few hours after Ibrahim Gusau confirmed his resignation as NFF president. Muhammad Sanusi also stepped down as the federation’s general secretary.