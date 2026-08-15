Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 15th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 15th August, 2026.

The 2027 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has approached the Registry of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s real identity.

The former Vice President expressed concerns about whether the former Governor of Lagos State, who is popularly known by the name ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, is the same as ‘Tinubu Bola Adekunle’, which appeared on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate presented in 2023 as part of his documents to contest for the nation’s highest position at the time.

Naija News reports that Atiku argued this in court on Friday, August 14, where he deposed to an affidavit supporting a suit challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The action, instituted by Atiku and the ADC against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), invokes, among other provisions, Sections 137(1)(j), 139(1)(a)(i) and 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

A part of the quoted section stressed that a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has presented a forged certificate to INEC.

Atiku is therefore asking the court to determine whether the APC Presidential candidate should be disqualified from the 2027 presidential race.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot be Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, during an interview on the KAA Truths podcast on Thursday, described Peter Obi as a regional champion.

Melaye said no regional champion can be president of Nigeria, stressing that the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stands a better chance than Peter Obi, because he is a nationalist.

According to Melaye, his comments might sound awkward or offensive, but he maintained that his position about Peter Obi was based on his assessment of Nigerian politics.

The former lawmaker also cited the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as an example, describing him as a brilliant and exceptional leader but arguing that his regional political identity affected his presidential ambitions.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has condemned the move by African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the next election.

Naija News reports that Atiku had approached the Registry of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge Tinubu’s real identity.

The former Vice President expressed concerns about whether the former Governor of Lagos State, who is popularly known by the name ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, is the same as ‘Tinubu Bola Adekunle’, which appeared on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate presented in 2023 as part of his documents to contest for the nation’s highest position at the time.

Atiku argued this in court on Friday, August 14, where he deposed to an affidavit supporting a suit challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The action, instituted by Atiku and the ADC against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), invokes, among other provisions, Sections 137(1)(j), 139(1)(a)(i) and 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

A part of the quoted section stressed that a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has presented a forged certificate to INEC.

Atiku is therefore asking the court to determine whether the APC Presidential candidate should be disqualified from the 2027 presidential race.

Reacting to the development, Igbokwe, in a post via his Facebook page, described Atiku’s move as childish.

According to Igbokwe, the former Vice President knows that Nigerians cannot trust him with the treasury.

He said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is asking PBAT to produce his NYSC Certificate. Oro pe si je. The corrupt Custom man is not done yet. This is becoming childish.

“Atiku Abubakar knows that Nigerians cannot trust him with the Treasury of Nigeria.”

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to probe the reported killings and other acts of violence linked to the electoral process immediately after the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, while interacting with journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday, sympathised with families of victims of election-related violence, stressing that politics should never result in the loss of lives.

Adeleke said an independent commission of inquiry would be set up on Monday to investigate the circumstances behind the reported killings and recommend appropriate measures for culprits to be brought to book regardless of their political affiliations or positions.

Governor Adeleke also promised that his administration would establish a framework to support and compensate families who lost relatives in the violence, adding that the victims would also be appropriately honoured, while urging residents to look beyond the election and preserve the unity of the state.

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association in the Shendam branch, Plateau State, Gabriel Nkup Tsenyen, has been remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja, in its ruling on Friday, ordered that Tsenyen be remanded in DSS custody till a decision on the propriety of his fresh arraignment.

The presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in her ruling, fixed August 20 to determine if the former NBA Chairman can be tried afresh over allegations of cyberstalking and incitement of public disturbances.

Naija News understands that the secret police arraigned Tsenyen before the court on a fresh two-count charge bordering on cyberstalking and incitement to breach public peace.

However, the counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Esene (SAN), objected the arraignment after Tsenyen was called into the dock to take his plea.

African Action Congress (AAC) 2027 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has responded to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, after he referred to him as ‘arindin’ on social media.

Naija News reports that Davido had labelled Sowore ‘arindin’ for referring to his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as a governor who has ‘nothing upstairs’

In response, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, redirected the remark to Adeleke, claiming that the governor obtained the equivalent of a GED after previously serving as a Nigerian senator.

Sowore also said Adeleke supported President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, claiming the move was aimed at protecting the Adeleke family’s political interests in Osun State.

He said, “The real arindin is your uncle, @AAdeleke_01, who had to go back and obtain the equivalent of a GED after he had already served as a Nigerian Senator.

“The real arindin is your uncle who chose @officialABAT as his presidential candidate, apparently hoping that imbecilic political loyalty would allow your family to continue treating Osun State as a private estate to finance your extravagant lifestyle.”

The mother of popular Nigerian gospel singer Esther Igbekele has died.

Naija News reports that the musician announced the sad development via her Instagram page on Friday.

“AND MY MOTHER DIED. Death, you took my GOLD away,” Igbekele captioned on her Instagram page.

The deceased, Mary Amope Igbekele (JP), was recently celebrated by the family on the occasion of her 70th birthday and wedding anniversary.

A barrage of reactions and condolences from friends and fellow musicians has since flooded Igbekele’s social media pages since the announcement of her mother’s demise.

However, Igbekele has not disclosed details of her late mother’s burial as of the time of filing this report.

The singer, popularly known as the Duchess of Gospel Music, began her music career in 1996 and has released several gospel projects.

Igbekele has showcased her musical prowess at concerts and events both within and outside Nigeria.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has spoken about her past marriage, revealing that she now believes the relationship should have ended much earlier than it did.

Naija News reports that Ojo made this known during an interview on the Morayo Show while discussing her decision to leave the marriage and whether she had any regrets about ending the relationship.

Looking back at the experience, the actress said she believes the marriage should have ended as far back as her wedding night.

She explained that although she took her time before finally leaving, she is now thankful that she made the decision to walk away.

According to her, remaining in the marriage could have affected the lives and future of her children.

She said her decision was largely influenced by her desire to give her children a better environment and protect her own peace of mind.

Ojo explained that leaving was not primarily about seeking freedom for herself, but about making sure her children could grow and develop properly.

She also wanted to maintain a healthy state of mind while raising them.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has established a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the recent poor performances of Nigeria’s national teams, with a particular focus on the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The committee, chaired by former NFF General Secretary Ambassador Fanny Amun, will examine the Super Falcons’ disappointing campaign and determine the factors behind Nigeria’s first failure to qualify for the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

Former Nigeria Under-20 coach Ladan Bosso, former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie, former Super Eagles captain Mutiu Adepoju and former FIFA referee Dr Alex Mana will serve as members. Sokoto State Football Association chairman Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu will act as secretary.

Naija News reports that the NFF formed the committee after the Super Falcons, who entered the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as holders and 10-time champions, suffered a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon. Nigeria then received another chance to secure a World Cup place through the CAF play-off but fell 2-1 to South Africa.

The committee will also investigate the broader challenges faced by Nigeria’s national teams in international competitions. The Flying Eagles recently missed out on qualification for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after Burkina Faso handed them a 4-1 defeat in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship. The NFF said the panel would investigate the “unwholesome poor run” of the national team.

This comes after the Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu apologised for the defeat to South Africa and accepted responsibility for the result. He said Nigeria created enough chances to win the match but failed to finish them, while defensive mistakes also proved costly.

The 2026-2027 football season in England will bring a major set of rule changes aimed at reducing time-wasting, limiting tactical stoppages and keeping the ball in play for longer.

The changes were first introduced at the World Cup and will now be implemented across English football, starting with Sunday’s Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City. They will apply from the Premier League to grassroots football, although VAR changes will only affect competitions that use the technology.

The changes are designed to influence player behaviour rather than simply punish teams. However, clubs that have relied on delaying tactics to protect leads could find themselves under greater pressure.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the ball was in play for an average of 58 minutes three seconds, representing 56.86 per cent of match time. This summer, that figure rose to 58 minutes 16 seconds, while the percentage of playing time increased to 60.43 per cent despite considerably less added time.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.